Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 90,500 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,310,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $17,645,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.38. 324,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock worth $3,960,504 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

