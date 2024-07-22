Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,911 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Primis Financial worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,693,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

FRST traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. 54,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

