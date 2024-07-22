Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 502,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

