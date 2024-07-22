Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Lifeway Foods worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on LWAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $78,047.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,254,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,052,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,169 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.