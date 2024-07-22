Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $131,000 in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joe L. Williams purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $257,918. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444. The company has a market cap of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

