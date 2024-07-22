Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SIGA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

