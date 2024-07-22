Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $34.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.