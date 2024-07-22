Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. 205,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,484. The company has a market cap of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.35. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

