Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

MORT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,393. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

