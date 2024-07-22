Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,300 Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $287,884.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $287,884.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $68,399.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,170 shares of company stock worth $3,292,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 2.4 %

Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

