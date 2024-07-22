Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,140 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 182.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 283,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 182,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $12.41. 329,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

