Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.8% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

LLY traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $866.03. 2,903,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $446.56 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

