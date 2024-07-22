Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,065,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,809,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

