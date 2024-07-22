Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $219,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,419,851 shares in the company, valued at $47,946,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,145 shares of company stock worth $310,591 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NPCE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.65. 64,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

NeuroPace Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

