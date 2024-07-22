Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $26.00. 345,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $114.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Report on BBW

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.