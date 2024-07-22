Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 226,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 243.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 119.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.71.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

