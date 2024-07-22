Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,376 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 38,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

