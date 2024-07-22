Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 5.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.54. 3,946,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,432,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,051.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $204,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $204,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,653 shares of company stock worth $18,588,465. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $1,699,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.