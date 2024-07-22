Hovde Group Boosts Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $31.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Hovde Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

BHLB stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

