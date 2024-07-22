H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in H&R Block by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 214.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 42.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

