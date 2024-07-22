HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $633.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $633.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $479.82 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.46. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
