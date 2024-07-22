Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.