iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBIO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IBIO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.20. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,491. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that iBio will post -99.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

