IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of IMAX worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.