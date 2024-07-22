Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells $74,373.45 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

