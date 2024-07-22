Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.62

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 104853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 569,117 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

