Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland bought 12 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($196.71).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £140.56 ($182.29).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,287 ($16.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 932.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,274.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.01) to GBX 1,315 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

