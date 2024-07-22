Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,621 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,339,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,853.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

