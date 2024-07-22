Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,621 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,339,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,853.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Culp Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CULP
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.