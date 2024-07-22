Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $9,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,165,814 shares in the company, valued at $286,970,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,561. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

