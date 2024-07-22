Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $9,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,165,814 shares in the company, valued at $286,970,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,561. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

