Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells 24,774 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 358,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.