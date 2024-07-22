Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells $310,500.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $751.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $5,490,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

