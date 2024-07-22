Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $107,831.25 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,363,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HGTY opened at $11.19 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

