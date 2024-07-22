Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $107,831.25 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,363,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hagerty Price Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $11.19 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
