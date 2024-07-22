Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.83.

Shares of IFP opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

