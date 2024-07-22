Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $94.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00015124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00047284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,263,551 coins and its circulating supply is 467,074,227 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

