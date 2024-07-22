Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

INUV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

