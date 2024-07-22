Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,387 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 670,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

