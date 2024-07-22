Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $482.86 and last traded at $482.03. 13,024,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,079,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.24.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.66 and its 200-day moving average is $445.60.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
