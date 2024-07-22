Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.72

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 503126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

