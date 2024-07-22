Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. 349,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.