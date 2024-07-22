Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $50.15. 211,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,205,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

