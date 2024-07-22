iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:VXZ opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN alerts:

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average five-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXZ was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.