Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRVA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. 653,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 5,306 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $87,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Boehler bought 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares valued at $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

