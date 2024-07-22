Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,616. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.