Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock remained flat at $6.59 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,965. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. Research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

