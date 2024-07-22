Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,061,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $454.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

