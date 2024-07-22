Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.
Cencora Price Performance
NYSE COR traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $224.72. 935,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.