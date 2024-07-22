Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,812. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

