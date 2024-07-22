iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.85

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 4321123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.