iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 173,159 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.20.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
