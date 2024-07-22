iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.80

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 18039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $685.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

